Rachel Brosnahan of the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

There was a sense of déjà vu at work as Rachel Brosnahan received her Golden Globe nomination for actress in a comedy or musical series Thursday. This year began with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star winning the Golden Globe in the same category for the first season of her show. Now, as 2018 draws to a close, she has been nominated for the second season, which debuted Wednesday on Amazon.

“It’s just wild,” said Brosnahan, reached by phone as she was playing tourist while on location for an upcoming movie set in Prague. “It’s the warmest welcome for Season 2.” Below, she speaks about her nomination and some of the key sights in the Czech Republic capital.

The day would seem to be starting on a good note for you, right?