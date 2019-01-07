It turns out you don’t have to be an A-list Hollywood star to make a big impression at the Golden Globes red carpet.
Social media has crowned a woman serving Fiji Water to the attendees the winner of the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. She was seen lurking in the background of many photos of the celebrities on Sunday.
“It’s all strategic,” the Fiji Water photo-bomber told The Times. “You’ve got to angle.”
“The Americans” wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best television series - drama.
The other nominees included:
Richard Madden wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for “Bodyguard.”
The other nominees included:
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best motion picture - animated.
The other nominees were:
Michael Douglas wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series -- musical or comedy for “The Kominsky Method.”
The other nominees included:
We’re just six days into 2019, and awards season is here with Sunday’s presentation of the 76th Golden Globe Awards from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
As in years past, we’re covering the red carpet and sharing our picks for for the best-dressed style winners in addition to some inevitable — and sometimes spectacular — misses.
Take a look at our ongoing best and worst photo gallery of styles from the Golden Globes.
Mermaid gowns looked stranded without style on the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes.
Of the favored silhouettes worn by celebrities at the 76th awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, the one that clung to a woman’s torso and expanded dramatically with yards of fabric around the legs looked simply dated.
In red, the gown appeared to have been borrowed from the emoji flamenco dancer’s closet. Among the celebrities who took the risk of being turned into a meme were “The Americans” actress Holly Taylor in a scarlet halter style.
It’s been a year since the Time’s Up movement sent Hollywood a powerful message via black dresses on the Golden Globes red carpet.
This year the organization’s TIMESUPx2 campaign has taken a different approach, opting for subtlety and downsizing its presence to a variety of accessories, including ribbons, bracelets and pins.
It’s not hard to sport a pin on a jacket lapel or a bracelet under a long sleeve — which Ryan Seacrest did and promptly raised some eyebrows — but it’s more of a challenge for gowns.
The sun is up and the stars are out at the Beverly Hilton for the 76th Golden Globe Awards.
Nominee Jim Carrey, hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, and Ryan Seacrest are among the stars hitting the red carpet early ahead of the ceremony’s 5 p.m. start.
Click through our red carpet gallery now to see more familiar faces, and check back throughout the night to see all the latest entrances.
Michelle Yeoh had fans seeing green on Sunday’s red carpet for the Golden Globes. The actress wore her now-famous “Crazy Rich Asians” engagement ring to the 76th annual ceremony.
Part of Yeoh’s personal collection, the emerald-and-diamond ring played a pivotal role in the Golden Globe-nominated rom-com where it was introduced as Eleanor’s (Yeoh) engagement ring.
Yeoh previously told The Times that she planned to wear the accessory because “the ring is so much a character in the film.”