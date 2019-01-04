In the final days before the Golden Globes, the staff at the Beverly Hilton transforms the hotel for the event.

The Golden Globe Awards are often called “Hollywood’s biggest party” thanks to its intimate atmosphere — round tables instead of rows of seats — an open bar and the many on-site after parties. But putting on the annual ceremony is anything but a party, as the staff of the Beverly Hilton can personally attest to.

This Sunday’s Globes marks the Beverly Hilton’s 48th time hosting the show, and many of those employed at the Hilton have worked the event for years.

Ahead of Sunday’s show, several members of the staff pulled the curtain back for The Times on just what it takes to make sure the hotel is Golden Globes-ready.