New L.A. book festival LitLit announces talks by poets Yesika Salgado, Vickie Vertiz and more

Writers and publishers will discuss activism and publishing in a panel at 1 p.m. July 20. Participants will include Tsehai Publishers founder Elias Wondimu; Tobias Tubbs and Bidhan Chandra Roy of Words Uncaged; and Jessica M. Wilson Cárdenas, the coordinator of Tia Chucha Press. Tia Chucha Press is the publishing wing of Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural, the cultural center, performance space and bookstore in Sylmar. The center has hosted authors such as Sandra Cisneros, and its customers have included musician Bruce Springsteen and actor Cheech Marin. In 2011, Tia Chucha's co-founder Luis J. Rodriguez told the Times that the cultural center is meant to serve all Southern Californians, regardless of their background or ethnicity. "People think this is just a Chicano/Latino center, but we embrace everybody," he said.