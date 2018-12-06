'Green Book' earns 5 Golden Globe nominations; director Peter Farrelly hopes middle America notices

“I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of ‘Green Book’s' wonderful cast,” echoed Mortensen in a statement. “Thank you Peter Farrelly for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved and also to think profoundly about our society’s past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges.”