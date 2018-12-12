Megan Mullally becomes SAG Awards' second-ever host

Megan Mullally will host the Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday.
The “Will & Grace” actress will emcee the 25th annual event, which will take place Jan. 27. It will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Nominations were announced this morning.
“As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary,” said Mullally in a statement.
Mullally has won four SAG Awards and two Emmy Awards, as well as five Golden Globe nominations, for her performance as Karen Walker on NBC’s now-revived “Will & Grace.” She has also appeared in such series as “Parks and Recreation,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “30 Rock,” as well as films including “Why Him?” and “The Disaster Artist.” She and her husband, Nick Offerman, also co-starred in the comedy “Infinity Baby” and co-authored the bestselling book “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”
Mullally is the ceremony’s second-ever host. Last year, the awards show was hosted by “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell, and featured only female presenters onstage — a decision that aimed to prioritize female visibility at the event in response to the numerous sexual harassment scandals that surfaced months before.
“We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary,” said the event’s executive producer, Kathy Connell. “This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show.”