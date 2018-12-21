Mortified Megan Mullally responds to Trump's throwback tweet featuring 'Green Acres' duet

Not unlike the horror that lurks just around the corner of every suggestion from Facebook’s “On This Day” feature, a throwback Thursday post from President Trump left actress Megan Mullally looking for a place to hide.
On Thursday, Trump tweeted about the imminent signing of a farm bill, by sharing a clip of the time he and Mullally performed the “Green Acres” theme song at the 2005 Emmy Awards, back when Trump was a reality-TV star.
The tweet was weird. And slightly uncomfortable. Not unlike the performance itself, which featured Trump in overalls and a straw hat, caterwauling about farm life. Meanwhile, Mullally was dressed to the nines and in character as Karen Walker, her role in the hit TV show “Will & Grace.”
But while Trump’s tweet was bizarre to many, it was absolutely mortifying for Mullally.
“omg,” she tweeted Thursday, shortly after the president’s message, adding in a second tweet: “if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground.”
This isn’t Mullally’s first time grappling with her Trump-y past. Shortly after the election in 2016, the actress appeared on “The Late Show” and Stephen Colbert inquired about the performance.
“Otherwise known as my suicide note,” Mullally said, grimacing, in reference to a photo of the “Green Acres” pair Colbert held in his hands.
Let this be a lesson to all of us: Choose your Emmy bits carefully. You never know who could end up president.
Once Mullally has finished contemplating her previous life choices, you can find her hosting the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019.