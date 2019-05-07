‘Star Wars,’ ‘Avatar’ release dates announced in wake of Disney-Fox merger

With the current iteration of the Skywalker saga set to come to a conclusion with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” out Dec. 20, Disney announced that three new, as-yet-untitled “Star Wars” films will be slated for release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2022. While various “Star Wars” projects are reportedly in the works — including a trilogy being developed by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and a separate series from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — Disney did not reveal any details about the upcoming projects.