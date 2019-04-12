Indie Focus: Going big with ‘Little’

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang wrote that “the virtues of ‘Little’ can be found in the margins.” To that end, he added, “I’ve seen a few too many dimly shot, indifferently dressed studio comedies to take visual beauty for granted, or to pretend that it doesn’t express its own emotional meaning.” The main character’s “luxurious penthouse and open-concept corporate offices may be lifestyle pornography of a high order, but they also convey this movie’s look-at-me optimism, a lightness of comic spirit, better than its plot and dialogue do. That’s not the nicest of recommendations, but it’s also no little thing.”