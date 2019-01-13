Indie Focus: Looking ahead with the winter movie preview and more

Since the death of Nicolas Roeg in November, there have been many tributes to the filmmaker. But now, thanks to the American Cinematheque, local audiences get a chance to revisit his work on the big screen for themselves. At the Egyptian Theatre from the 17th to the 20th seven of Roeg’s film will play, including better known titles such as “Don’t Look Now” and “The Man Who Fell To Earth,” but also movies ripe for rediscovery that still spark with Roeg’s specific touch such as “The Witches,” “Bad Timing” and “Eureka.” Special guests scheduled to speak along with many of the films include Roeg’s son Luc Roeg, actress and Roeg’s ex-wife Theresa Russell, actress Anjelica Huston and cinematographer Tony Richardson.