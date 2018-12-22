Review: Felicity Jones is Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the polished but unenlightening 'On the Basis of Sex'

“On the Basis of Sex” returns us to a moment that seems simpler and less nerve-racking in some respects, but also far more depressing and discouraging in others. The supremacy of the male sex is the implicit law of the land, and it has an infinite variety of arched eyebrows and condescending snickers with which to express itself. The movie, which builds to a 1972 case that launched Ginsburg’s legal career and helped reverse decades of discriminatory laws against women, seeks to take the measure of our social progress, the differences between now and then.