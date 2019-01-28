SAG Awards 2019: What does ‘Black Panther’s’ win mean for Oscars?

But as I mentioned earlier, “Black Panther” didn’t earn Oscar nominations for direction or screenplay. None of its actors were nominated (I’m still lamenting Michael B. Jordan’s omission) and it wasn’t recognized for film editing. Without nominations in those key categories, a best picture win would be like a comatose T'Challa reclaiming the throne of Wakanda. Wait … that happened. And you know what? This has been a strange awards season. I’m not closing the door to any possibility, except for “A Star Is Born” winning any Oscar outside original song.