'Eighth Grade' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' take top honors at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards

With the Academy Awards less than a week away, Oscar prognosticators are looking for any signs of how voters may be leaning in a year that has had no clear, sustained frontrunner. But the Writers Guild Awards are generally an unreliable predictor of future Oscar wins, in part because guild rules render some potential contenders ineligible if the writer isn’t a WGA member or the production is not a signatory with the guild. This year, “The Favourite” was not included on the WGA Awards ballots.