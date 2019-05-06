BTS fans strut in style at the K-pop boy band's Rose Bowl show

Worldwide sensation BTS descended on Pasadena for the first of two sold-out concerts at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, and fans came from as far as Osaka, Japan, to see their heroes. Fresh off a landmark appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, the show was the opener of the seven-member Korean boy band’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour. The BTS Army (as the followers are known) assembled to enjoy a night of music, dance and inspiration. Several of the fans expressed their appreciation for BTS’ authenticity and the way the group’s message of self love transcends language and culture. The portraits are by Times photographer Kent Nishimura.