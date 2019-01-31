Cardi B says she and estranged husband Offset are 'working things out'

Cardi B was back in Queens County Criminal Court on Thursday for her case involving an August strip-club dispute. On her way out, she indicated that she and her estranged husband, fellow rapper Offset, are “working things out” following their high-profile split and his widely panned attempt to win her back.
The hip-hop star was all smiles, dressed in head-to-toe fur bracing for New York’s frigid temperatures, and insisted on wearing her sunglasses for photos as she walked in and out of the courthouse where a judge renewed an order of protection against her, according to the New York Daily News.
The hearing stemmed from an August melee at Angels Strip Club in Queens during which Cardi B was accused of trying to beat up a pair of bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi.
The rapper was arrested and released in October after voluntarily turning herself over to New York authorities.
Her attorney was not immediately available to respond to The Times’ request for comment.
The 26-year-old had been at the club because Migos — the rap trio that includes Offset — was performing. There, she came face to face with the bartenders, one of whom she reportedly believed had slept with Offset, and allegedly told members of her posse to attack them. Since then, Cardi B and Offset had split up over allegations that he cheated on her, but on Thursday, she indicated that they had reconciled.
“We’re working things out, baby,” she told reporters.
Her comments came as TMZ reported that the hip-hop power couple was back together, with its sources saying that the Atlanta rapper changed his phone number and is expected to abide by a “no groupies” rule, particularly during his Super Bowl appearances in his hometown this weekend.
On Wednesday, Cardi B was named among the headliners for June’s BET Experience in Los Angeles, and another reunion of sorts is brewing there: She’s set to headline the weekend-long event with rival Nicki Minaj. However, the two emcees are expected to perform on separate nights.