Dolly Parton shines like a diamond during a week of Grammy honors

Parton, however, downplayed her noble intentions, explaining that she took the role of secretary Doralee mostly because she wanted to be in a movie with Fonda and Tomlin. They were big stars, and if the film tanked, it’d be on their shoulders and not hers, Parton said, laughing. She could always go back to her music career. (That fabled trio will reunite later this year to begin shooting a sequel to “9 to 5.”)