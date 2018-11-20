In September, Dolly Parton was named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the first round of performers who will honor the country-music luminary at next year’s ceremony was announced Tuesday morning.
The 72-year-old entertainer will be lauded by an all-star lineup during the event’s tribute concert: Grammy winners Norah Jones, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; past Grammy-Award nominees Leon Bridges and Lauren Daigle and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes are slated to perform. Greg Phillinganes will serve as musical director and additional performers will be named at a later time, organizers said.
Parton, whose career spans more than five decades and hits such as “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” is being recognized for her “creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes.” The singer/actress already has eight Grammy wins under her rhinestone belt and was the recipient of the Recording Academy’s 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have called off their engagement, according to reports out Monday.
The breakup happened “a few weeks ago,” according to a People magazine source who said the speed of the relationship was a factor in Hilton’s decision. “[S]he realized it wasn’t right for her.”
Hilton, 37, and “The Leftovers” actor, 33, went public with their relationship in February 2017. They were photographed at an event together in L.A. as recently as last month.
Sean “Diddy” Combs publicly addressed the death of his ex girlfriend Kim Porter on Sunday with emotional tributes that looked back on their love story.
The tributes were posted online on the same day the hip-hop mogul hosted a private memorial service for Porter at his Bel-Air home.
Porter, an actress model and the mother of three of Diddy’s children, died unexpectedly last week at age 47, and no official cause of death has been announced yet.
“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore is married once again.
The actress married Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday, her spokeswoman confirmed to The Times on Monday.
Moore wed the folk rocker during an intimate ceremony with family and friends at her Los Angeles home.
Taylor Swift has signed with Republic Records, shifting from her longtime label home, Nashville’s Big Machine, but still staying in the Universal Music Group family.
The multiyear label deal was announced by UMG Chairman and Chief Executive Lucian Grainge. The Big Machine Label Group is allied with New York-based Republic and focuses only on country artists.
“My new home,” Swift said Monday on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with Grainge and Republic founder and Chief Executive Monte Lipman.
Once the cold open has passed, most episodes of “Saturday Night Live” of late have begun with the week’s host taking some kind of musical number. This week, Steve Carell tweaked fans of the hit NBC show “The Office” and their hopes for a reboot.
After Kate McKinnon took on Laura Ingraham in the show’s opening — a sketch that included a call back to the Fox News host booking someone called a “Vape God” — Carell took the stage and began taking questions from the audience.
It’s a familiar bit for an “SNL” host, and one that usually involves the cast interspersed with the crowd. This week, it involved the cast of “The Office” as they encouraged Carell to sign on for a reunion.
Oliva de Havilland’s ongoing legal battle with FX over her depiction in the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan” rages on.
The 102-year-old actress’ attorney urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to hear the case.
On Tuesday, FX Networks and Pacific 2.1 Entertainment Group filed an opposition to de Havilland’s request for the Supreme Court to review a lower court’s dismissal of the case.