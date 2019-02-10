2019 Grammys: Ariana Grande calls her first-ever win 'wild and beautiful'

Ariana Grande won the Grammy for pop vocal album with her fourth LP, “Sweetener.”
The win is Grande’s first Grammy over six nominations. The album – an upbeat collection widely seen as a hopeful response to the deadly bombing of her concert in Manchester, England, — yielded several hit singles, including “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is a Woman.”
Her “God Is a Woman” was nominated for pop solo performance but lost to Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?).”
The win caps an up-and-down week for Grande at the Grammys, where she pulled out of performing at the ceremony over a reported dispute with producers.
As rehearsals were underway for the 61st Grammy Awards, a controversy erupted after Grande told her 60 million-plus Twitter followers that show producers were stifling her creativity and therefore would not appear on Sunday’s show.
Grande tried to bury the hatchet after hearing of her win, tweeting that she “tried and still truly wished it had worked out.” She ended the tweet by declaring her Grammy win “wild and beautiful.”