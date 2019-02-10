‘Shallow,’ Brandi Carlile among early Grammy winners

Will the Grammy Awards bestow its record of the year honor to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s heartfelt ode to artistic integrity, “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born,” to Brandi Carlile’s grand-scale message of emotional support to society’s underdogs in “The Joke,” to Childish Gambino’s examination of racism, sexism, commercialism and other isms in “This Is America,” or to one of five other nominated efforts?
In the Sunday afternoon ceremony during which the vast majority of awards were announced, Carlile took three in succession: Americana album for “By the Way, I Love You,” and American roots performance and American roots song trophies for her song “The Joke,” thanking her wife and two daughters when she accepted the roots performance award.
“I was never invited to any parties, I never got to go to the dance,” she said by way of thanking the Americana music community for embracing her and her music.
Beck collected two awards connected to his album “Colors,” which was named alternative music album and best engineered non-classical album.
Other early awards went to “Black Panther” score composer Ludwig Goransson, while the first Grammy related to “A Star Is Born” went to Cooper and Gaga for “Shallow,” in the song written for visual media category.
Jazz musician John Daversa noted that he is the descendant of Italian immigrants while accepting his award for instrumental or a cappella arrangement for his wildly re-imagined treatment John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” the 121-year old patriotic march recorded by the John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists.
Although millions of eyes will be focused during Sunday night’s national awards ceremony telecast on who takes home which awards in 84 Grammy categories, many also will be looking to see what changes might be evident in this year’s class of award winners following a turbulent year within and without the music industry.
For the Recording Academy, the organization that bestows the Grammys, it was a year of self-examination and administrative moves to substantively address issues of institutional biases raised after last year’s ceremony that distributed top awards to male recipients.
That was just the latest manifestation of a trend highlighted in a 2017 USC Annenberg School study pointing to 91% of awards in several key Grammy categories went to males over the previous five years, and just 9% to females.
Going into Sunday’s ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles, nominations appeared broadly diverse – a mix of black, white, Latino, male, female, veteran, newcomer, straight and gay nominees.
Criticism surfaced during last year’s telecast. New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde was the only female nominee for album of the year, and the only one of five category nominees not allotted a solo performance slot during the 3½-hour telecast.
More problematic was Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s now-infamous response to a question about the male-centric awards results in recent years suggesting that it was time for women to “step up” to receive their due.
That unleashed a firestorm of criticism on social media and elsewhere, with many artists, executives and members of the public calling for Portnow to step down. About four months later, the academy announced that he would do just that, but not until his current contract expires at the end of July — almost 18 months after the “step up” remark.
Months later, Portnow announced that he would not seek a contract extension and would indeed step down when his contract ends in July, bringing his tenure as head of the academy to a close after almost 17 years. He insisted in a recent interview with The Times that the decision was unrelated to the “step up” controversy.
In the wake of industry and public blowback to findings from the USC study and Portnow’s comments, the academy assembled a task force, under the guidance of Tina Tchen, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff. Its mission: to identify and address conscious or unconscious biases in the areas of gender and race that might be creating imbalances in the nomination and awards processes.
Among the immediate changes: The number of nominations in the top four general categories of album, record, song and new artist was expanded from five to eight in each, with the goal of greater inclusion and diversity.
Behind the scenes, the makeup of the academy’s governance and review committees was modified. The review committee is now 51% female and 48% people of color, up from 2017’s numbers of 28% female and 37% people of color. The governance committee ratios are now at 48% female and 38% people of color, over the previous year’s breakdown of 20% female and 30% people of color.
“That’s a big jump,” Tchen told The Times in December, “and I think this demonstrated the commitment and seriousness with which the leadership of the academy is taking our recommendations.”
Awards are determined by about 13,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. They cover recordings released during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018.