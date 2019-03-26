Paul Simon, Childish Gambino among headliners for Outside Lands music fest

Paul Simon, Twenty One Pilots and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover’s Grammy-winning alter ego) will headline this summer’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
The lineup for the annual event was released Tuesday morning, featuring its usual broad swath of artists from different genres.
Blink-182, the Lumineers, Ella Mai, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Mavis Staples, Lil Wayne, Hozier, Santigold, Leon Bridges, Counting Crows, Phosphorescent and country star Kacey Musgraves, who took home the Grammy for album of the year, will also be hitting the stage.
The three-day arts and music festival is slated for Aug. 9-11. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Pacific. Check out the full lineup below.