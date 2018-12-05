Paul McCartney announces new stadium shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Green Bay and Arlington, Texas

Paul McCartney has added four new stadium concerts to the U.S. leg of his 2019 “Freshen Up” tour, including at San Diego’s Petco Park on June 22 and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 13.
The other two new dates are June 8 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., and June 14 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
With the addition of the four new 2019 concerts, McCartney’s “Freshen Up” tour now numbers 12 U.S. dates. It is in support of his latest album, “Egypt Station,” which was released earlier this year. McCartney will turn 77 on June 18.
Tickets will go on sale for the San Diego, Los Angeles and Arlington concerts Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Green Bay concert will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. local time.
A pre-sale for American Express card members in San Diego, Los Angeles and Arlington begins at 10 a.m. Monday, local time, and runs through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
