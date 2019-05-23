Tyler, the Creator gets dumped, grows up and makes the album of his life

Of “Earfquake,” the album’s catchiest tune, Tyler said he’d written it in the hopes that Justin Bieber would record it — a long shot, perhaps, but not out of the question given Tyler’s widespread influence among the young pop stars (including Billie Eilish) eager to play his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival. (The lyrics contain some strong language.) More than any of his peers, he represents a kind of bridge figure between the SoundCloud underground and the Top 40 mainstream.