Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Masked Singer' on Fox

By
Jan 01, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Nick Cannon, right, hosts "The Masked Singer" on Fox. (Michael Becker / Fox)

SERIES

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Gordon Ramsay returns for a new season of this unscripted series that sends him on the road to help eateries that are on the brink. Up first, a classic Cajun-inspired New Orleans restaurant. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends begin their sophomore year of college as this spinoff of the sitcom “black-ish” returns with two new episodes. Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Emily Artook costar. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Masked Singer Six disguised celebrity vocalists compete while wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes (peacock, hippo, monster, unicorn, deer and lion) in the premiere of this unscripted singing competition. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Pluto and Beyond” documents the progress of the New Horizons space probe as it prepares to fly by an object known as MU69 on Jan. 1, 2019. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Project Runway All Stars Alyssa Milano returns to host the seventh and final season of this fashion competition series. Anne Fulenwider mentors the contestants, whose work is judged by Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman with guest judge Debra Messing. 9 p.m. Lifetime

SEAL Team Bravo Team partners with the British Special Air Service on a mission to rescue passengers on a hijacked plane. David Boreanaz stars; Luke Mably guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Criminal Minds Rossi (David Mantegna) and the team travel to Portland, Ore., to investigate an abduction that may be linked to the murder of a local couple who were found slain in their home a week earlier. Elias Toufexis and Mike Faiola guest star. Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler also star. 10 p.m. CBS

American Masters The new episode “James Watson” explores the life and career of the American molecular biologist best known as one of the co-discoverers of the structure of the DNA molecule. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

American Beauty Star Fourteen hair and makeup experts vie for the title of American Beauty Star as this unscripted competition returns with new host Ashley Graham, mentor Sir John and judges Christie Brinkley, Yu Tsai and Leah Wyar. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

Mysteries at the Museum: The Hindenburg Don Wildman investigates the horrific crash of the commercial airship Hindenburg in 1937. 9 p.m. Travel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Former football player Colton Underwood; Yara Shahidi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sparks Coach Derek Fisher; Emily Loftiss; Diane Warren. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington; John Stamos; Coyote Peterson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Nick Cannon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent: The Champions”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show What meals to eat and when to eat them for best weight loss. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST

