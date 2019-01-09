Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Modern Family' on ABC

SERIES
Chicago Med A shooting outside the hospital injures April (Yaya DaCosta) and leaves the Emergency Department shaken up in this new episode of the medical drama. Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto and Colin Donnell also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is in her element as she prepares for Barry and Lainey's (Troy Gentile, AJ Michalka) wedding. Sean Giambrone also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Ramsay and his team work to revamp Shanty on 19th, an Allentown, Pa., restaurant that is suffering the consequences of feuds between the owner and staff. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Attenborough and the Sea Dragon” documents the extraction of fossil remains of an ichthyosaur, a fish lizard that lived during the time of the dinosaurs. David Attenborough hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) struggles to make amends after accidentally breaking one of the group's unspoken social rules and upsetting Jazz and Luca (Chloe Bailey, Luka Sabbat). Trevor Jackson and Jordan Buhat also star in this new episode of the spinoff series. 8 p.m. Freeform
Schooled Set at William Penn Academy in the 1990s, this spinoff of “The Goldbergs” revolves around members of the school staff including Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and Barry Goldberg’s old flame Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), the new music teacher. Brett Dier co-stars as a gung-ho super-teacher who is both a friend and rival to Lainey. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire Casey and Naom (Jesse Spencer, Kate Villanova) fight to escape a raging fire in Casey's apartment in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Pameron and Cameron (Dana Powell, Eric Stonestreet) are reunited, while Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell) aren't convinced that Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland, Reid Ewing) can make it on their own as they move them into a new apartment before the baby arrives in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The second crop of undercover celebrity singers includes rabbit, alien, raven, pineapple, poodle and bee. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Einstein's Quantum Riddle” documents an experiment done in the Canary Islands using quasars at opposite ends of the universe to settle the debate over the physical phenomenon of quantum entanglement. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Vikings Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) is stripped of power following an unexpected turn of events among the settlers. Elsewhere, King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) confronts his mother (Jennie Jacques), while Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) negotiates with Harald (Peter Franzen) in this new episode. 9 p.m. History
Project Runway All Stars Contestants design sophisticated graduation party outfits. Sofia Carson joins the judges in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Single Parents Will (Taran Killam) decides to audition for a job as an on-camera weatherman, and Angie (Leighton Meester) discovers that Graham (Tyler Wladis) has a crude word written on his forehead in permanent marker in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Dictator's Playbook This new documentary series examines totalitarian regimes through history by profiling the lives of various dictators and how they rose to seize absolute power over their country and people. The premiere focuses on Kim Il-sung, the first Supreme Leader of North Korea. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
You're the Worst Jimmy and Gretchen (Chris Geere, Aya Cash) are at the moment, are in it for the long haul, or so they think as this anti-rom-com returns for its fifth and final season. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
I'm Sorry As Amelia (Olive Petrucci) begins kindergarten, Andrea and Mike (Andrea Savage, Tom Everett Scott) learn what it's like to have other people have an influence on her life in the season premiere of this comedy. 10 p.m. TRU
American Beauty Star The artists create one-of-a-kind looks inspired by the American city of their choice in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Edward Bullmore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kate Hudson; dietician Jackie London; George Ezra performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin Hart; Gwyneth Paltrow; Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Gretchen Carlson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gwyneth Paltrow; Cobie Smulders (“Friends From College”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Terry Crews; chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Fam”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Jermaine Dupri (“The Rap Game”); Master P, Romeo and Vanessa Simmons (“Growing Up Hip Hop”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A body-language expert; paid impersonators for online romance; toothpaste for hair growth. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Judith Light; Mike Bayer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A man allows his drug-addicted wife to be alone with their infant son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Filmmaker Barry Jenkins. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwyneth Paltrow; Tony Hale; Trippie Redd performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Hart; Nicole Byer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Mahershala Ali; Maura Tierney; Jeff Tweedy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Amy Adams; Tyler Perry; Mekki Leeper. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Josh Hutcherson; Charlie Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. FS Prime
