Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Schooled' and "The Goldbergs"and more

SERIES
Pure This new drama tells the story of Noah Funk (Ryan Robbins), a Mennonite pastor who is determined to rid his community of drug traffickers by betraying a fellow community member to the police, but that makes things only worse. With Dylan Everett, Ryan Robbins, Alex Paxton-Beesley, A.J. Buckly and Rosie Perez. 7 p.m. WGN America
Riverdale Betty and Jughead (Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse) are told to set their investigation aside and focus on preparing for the SAT exam in this new episode. K.J. Apa also Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides their street needs another stop sign and pleads her case to the city comptroller. Also, Barry (Troy Gentile) panics when he realizes he has neglected his college applications, while Erica (Hayley Orrantia) struggles with her career choice in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Host Gordon Ramsay and his team travel to Memphis, Tenn., to help Southern-style eatery Catfish Cabin, where they find staff members who are passionate about their work, but their internal feuds hurt workplace morale. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Kilauea: Hawaii on Fire” concludes the two-part story documenting the May eruption of Kilauea, the state’s most destructive volcanic event in generations, which wiped out whole neighborhoods and left thousands homeless. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Schooled Lainey and Mr. Glascott (AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows) encounter an overbearing parent and enlist the help of Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) in this new episode of the comedy spin-off. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family Cam (Eric Stonestreet) must contend with a bully at the school, and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) tricks Phil and Joe (Ty Burrell, Jeremy Maguire) into participating in a local mall’s photo shoot for its new ad campaign in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Rabbit, alien, raven, poodle and bee each take the stage to perform a second time. Joel McHale takes a turn as a guest panelist. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The two-episode documentary “Equus: Story of the Horse: Chasing the Wind” concludes as anthropologist Niobe Thompson travels the world to explore how the relationship between humans and horses evolved. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Magicians The fantasy series returns for a fourth season, which picks up the action from the third season’s finale, as Dean Fogg (Rick Worthy) has wiped the memories of his students and given most of them new, magic-free identities. 9 p.m. Syfy
Single Parents Will (Taran Killam) wants to get back together with Mia (Vanessa Bayer), and Angie (Leighton Meester) kicks him off the baby-sitting grid, filling the spot with a rival dermatologist. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Dictator’s Playbook This new episode documents the rise and fall of fascist leader Benito Mussolini. 10 p.m. KOCE, KPBS
You’re the Worst Jimmy (Chris Geere) challenges Gretchen (Aya Cash) to see if she is capable of handling the most basic responsibilities that go with being an adult. Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue also star. 10 and 10:33 p.m. FXX
Knight Fight Six modern-day warriors in plated armor compete in a grand melee using their own personal weapons, with four fighters advancing in the premiere of this unscripted competition series. 10 p.m. History
Suits As the legal dramedy returns with new episodes, expectant father Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) emerges as managing partner amid an increasingly bitter power struggle between Harvey and Robert Zane (Gabriel Macht and guest star Wendell Pierce). 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Is Amelia Earhart Alive: A Mysteries at the Museum Special Don Wildman entertains three theories for the mystery surrounding the disappearance of aviator Amelia Earhart. 9 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anne Hathaway; Bindi Irwin; Jess Glynne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Michael McGill; Jeff Perry and Bellamy Young; numerologist Glynis McCants; beauty expert Sarah Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Connie Britton (“SMILF”); model Camila Alves. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Patrick Stewart; David Kellman and Robert Shafran. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors Whether vaping helps smokers to quit; screen time and dry-eye disorder. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Michael Bolton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Nischelle Turner (“Entertainment Tonight”); Beyoncé and Jay-Z share recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman denies having an eating disorder even though her family says she is starving herself to death. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson; Caroline Quentin; Piers Taylor; Tamera Mowry-Housley; Loni Love; Jeannie Mai. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What the sweeteners and colorings in fruit-flavored sodas do to the body; bone broth. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”). (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Molly Shannon; Robert Irwin; Offset performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Matthew McConaughey; Better Oblivion Community Center. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Dr. Phil McGraw; Flipp Dinero performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sonequa Martin-Green; Pete Holmes; Rebecca Ferguson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anne Hathaway; Sherrod Brown; Michaela Coel; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline Preview of documentary “The Dropout.” (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA basketball The Clippers visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the San Antonio Spurs at the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets at the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Nashville Predators at the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP
2019 Australian Open tennis 2019 Australian Open tennis women’s semifinals, 7 p.m. ESPN2; men’s first semifinal, 12:30 a.m. ESPN
