Thursday's TV highlights: 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' on NBC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Penny (Kaley Cuoco) tries to interfere with Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) plan to help her ex-boyfriend and his wife (Brian Thomas Smith, Lindsey Kraft) have a baby. Also, Howard, Bernadette, Anu and Raj (Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Rati Gupta and Kunal Nayyar) turn the canceled bachelor party into a couple’s trip aboard the “vomit comet.” 8 p.m. CBS
The Titan Games Dwayne Johnson invites new competitors to test themselves on physical challenges, including one 30 feet above the ground. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are in Lebanon, Kan., which leads to a reunion with their long lost father (guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, returning to his role from the first season). Samantha Smith and Kurt Fuller also guest star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Siren Ryn (Eline Powell) fights to maintain leadership of the mermaid pack when her loyalties are questioned. Fola Evans-Akingbola and Alex Roe also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Young Sheldon Sheldon and Dr. John Sturgis (Iain Armitage, Wallace Shawn) have their first fight when Dr. Sturgis marks an answer wrong on Sheldon's test; Mary (Zoe Perry) takes over for Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) when he's out sick in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry (Terry Crews) believes that Jake’s (Andy Samberg) friend, the Pontiac Bandit (Craig Robinson), is stealing cars again, but Jake isn’t convinced. Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Rob Riggle also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Broad City Ilana (Ilana Glazer) visits an old flame to cash out her Bitcoin share. Abbi Jacobson also stars. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) finds an easy rapport and the prospect of a romantic fling when he collaborates with another teenage up-and-coming singer. Having to watch their golden-boy kid brother find romance forces both Brooke and Cary (Helne Yorke, Drew Tarver) to confront bumpy relationships in their own lives. Ken Marino and Molly Shannon also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Robert Kapito, BlackRock; John Prine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Figure skater Tara Lipinski. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Henry Ian Cusick (“The Passage”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Walsh (“The Umbrella Academy”); Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Brian Balthazar. Guest host Jason Biggs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Christina Moses and Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things”); homemade natural hair products. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Genetic cancer; Robin McGraw; one-minute fashion fixes. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Taraji P. Henson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Intuitive dating and a psychic help find love; moments in black history: Marie Van Brittan Brown. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Finding the freshest food on the cheap; makeup lessons; Rachael makes ramen bowls. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man has taken on the persona of a superhero and will answer only to “Goose Wayne Batman.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oscar nominees Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The daughter of the BTK killer speaks out; an interview with a friend of missing Kelsey Berreth. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE;
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author-journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nick Kroll. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Pratt; Meghan McCain; Beirut performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Connelly; Richard E. Grant; Miley Cyrus; Mark Ronson; Why Don’t We performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matt LeBlanc; Will Arnett; Broods perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers J.J. Watt; Tim Meadows; Anna Konkle; Maya Erskine; Tucker Rule performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Flula Borg; Alex Simmons; Julien Baker; Aldis Hodge. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Ottawa Senators, 4:30 p.m. KCOP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
