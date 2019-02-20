Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC

SERIES
Survivor The unscripted series returns for its 38th round. Four cast members who previously competed (Kelley Wentworth, Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco and David Wright) join a new crop of contestants. 8 p.m. CBS
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) wants Adam and Johnny Atkins (Sean Giambrone, Sean Marquette) to bond as friends, but they’re both competing for the Highlander Club in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Ramsay and his team try to help a decades-old Mexican restaurant in the San Fernando Valley. 8 p.m. Fox
Volcanoes A new episode of “Nature” documents human and wildlife activity around active volcanoes. Then, “The Next Pompeii,” a new episode of the science series “Nova,” examines the possibility of the eruption of an ancient supervolcano under the Italian city of Naples. 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
grown-ish While Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is checking out Luca’s (Luka Sabbat) exhibit at the arts fair, she notices that one of his ex-girlfriends is prominently featured. 8 p.m. Freeform
Schooled When Lainey (AJ Michalka) starts to teach an easy A course for jocks, coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) challenges her to expect more from his athletes. Tim Meadows also stars in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family In this new episode, Jay (Ed O’Neill) is hosting Super Bowl party at his house, while Claire (Julie Bowen) is hosting a baby shower for daughter Haley (Sarah Hyland), same time, same place. Nathan Lane guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Two celebrities are unmasked, leaving three singers to compete in the final. Kenan Thompson serves as a guest judge. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway All Stars Vanessa Williams and Jasmine Tookes are guest judges in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime
The World’s Best The audition round is complete and the acts start competing head-to-head in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Single Parents Poppy’s (Kimrie Lewis) ex-husband (Bashir Salahuddin) starts to gets serious with his latest girlfriend (Laci Mosley) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead In the new episode “The Nero Files,” criminal psychologist Thomas Miller and a team of scientists and historians investigate evidence that casts a different light on at least some of the historical record of the Roman emperor, and question whether he actually played the fiddle as Rome burned. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
American Beauty Star Using the Disney Channel movie franchise “Descendants” for inspiration, the artists work in pairs to create looks on both sides of the good/evil dichotomy. Ashley Graham is the host. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Documentary Now! This faux documentary comedy series from former “Saturday Night Live” players Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers returns for “Season 52” (it’s really Season 3) of clever parodies. The one-hour series premiere features guest star Owen Wilson as a self-appointed spiritual guru who starts a commune in rural Oregon with the help of worshipful assistant (guest star Necar Zadegan). Michael Keaton also guest stars and Helen Mirren hosts. 11 p.m. IFC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Knitting as a path to mindfulness; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chloë Grace Moretz; preparing for the red carpet. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cori Murray, Essence; blogger Courtney Sixx, www.how2girl.com; America Ferrera, Jay Baruchel, Craig Ferguson (“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”); Leona Lewis (“The Oath”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Paquin (“Flack”); Toy Fair 2019: Chris Byrne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Desus Nice and the Kid Mero. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dina Lohan (“Celebrity Big Brother”); Jackie Miranne. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Kelly Rowland (2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Cancer survivor; gold facial; psychic to the stars reads the audience; nurse’s smile makeover. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Kate Walsh. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Moments in black history: Thomas Jennings. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Trisha Yearwood; a cooking robot and the MIT students who created it. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Investigators say a spray-painted smiley face could be the signature of a network of serial killers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Portia de Rossi. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Whether yoga pants could encourage weight gain; microwave meals; movie-inspired recipes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb; Daveed Diggs; Mo Amer. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Reba McEntire; Margaret Brennan; Colin Quinn. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Walsh; Stephen Merchant; Natalie Prass performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Natasha Lyonne; Donny Deutsch; Drew Tarver; Heléne Yorke; Jeff Friedl performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jemima; Joji performs; Avan Jogia. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 17 - 23, 2019, in PDF format