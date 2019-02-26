Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Gifted' on Fox

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team investigate a death aboard a Navy destroyer in which the deceased fell or was swept overboard. Also, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) gets frustrated when Vance (Rocky Carroll) assigns him to mentor three high school students. Sean Patrick Thomas guest stars in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
Lethal Weapon The series based on the movie franchise ends its season. Damon Wayans stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Family stories of filmmaker Michael Moore and actresses Laura Linney and Chloë Sevigny are told in a new episode titled “Hard Times.” 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI Special Agents Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Zidon (Zeeko Zaki) investigate when a serial bomber appears to be targeting Wall Street’s elite. 9 p.m. CBS
World of Dance Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”) takes over as host as this unscripted competition returns for a third season. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Flashbacks to 2008 uncover secrets about Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and details about the high school relationship between Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn). Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) is upset that Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) are getting a shallow education during Black History Month, so he makes a presentation himself at the school assembly to bring black history to life. Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Gifted Reeva (Grace Byers) prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle as Reed (Stephen Moyer) struggles to manage his powers. Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White and Coby Bell also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) has to scramble to save the show after an earthquake nearly brings the whole thing crashing down. Meanwhile, Tessa (Iantha Richardson) has to make a choice between her career and the striking “Soul Train” dancers. Jelani Winston also stars in this new episode.9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz Jazz’s relationship with her boyfriend is tested when she learns that his mother is transphobic. 9 p.m. TLC
Splitting Up Together Lisa’s (Monica Barbaro) unexpected pregnancy is more complicated than Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) thought, so Lena offers to help despite Lisa not wanting them involved in the baby’s life. Olivia Keville and Van Crosby also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team investigate multiple murders, all of which share a connection to a construction company working on an experimental chemical that strengthens sea walls. Necar Zadegan, Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Rookie When the rookies are forced to make all the decisions while on patrol, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) tries to prove he has been progressing faster than the other rookies to get on track to becoming a detective in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline After decades in institutions a schizophrenic man faces violence after he is ordered by the court to live on his own in the new episode “Right to Fail.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Mexican Dynasties Three affluent Mexico City families provide the focal points for this new unscripted series, which provides a glimpse into the multilayered culture of Mexico. 10 p.m. Bravo
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates continues his journey through Egypt to uncover the secrets and final resting places of Nefertiti and Cleopatra. 10 p.m. Travel
Project Blue Book Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) investigate when a film of an Army platoon under UFO attack emerges, and find the soldiers suffering physical and psychological effects of war. Laura Mennell, Ksenia Solo and Neal McDonough also star. 10:03 p.m. History
Corporate Matt (Matt Ingebretson) and Jake (Jake Weisman) get up to mischief while working on Labor Day until they discover they are not the only ones in the office. Anne Dudek also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Miracle Workers A troublesome human complicates Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) and Eliza’s (Geraldine Viswanathan) plans. Steve Buscemi also stars in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Biography: The Trump Dynasty When Donald Trump sets out to become the world's most famous developer, his family business and personal relationships are pushed to the brink in Part 2 of this three-part documentary special, concluding Wednesday. 9 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Designer-author Isaac Mizrahi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Golfer David Feherty; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Wrestler Roman Reigns; Scott Foley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Family physician Noelle Reid; Cristina Ferrare. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley (“Whiskey Cavalier”); Derek Hough performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Deon Cole (“black-ish”); the hosts reply to negative comments; Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A bunion procedure; a guest had her 20-year-old breast implants removed. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Isla Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Black history: Floyd Norman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman believes an 11-year-old is dealing with schizophrenia. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mila Kunis (“Wonder Park”); a 6-year-old dancer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The Kelsey Berreth case; the Parkland school shooter’s brother speaks out. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah John Legend. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Deon Cole. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Sarah Hyland; Weezer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Chloë Grace Moretz; Steve Ballmer; Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Patton Oswalt; Heidi Gardner; Elle King; Jon Epcar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Anna Boden; Ryan Fleck; Cavetown performs; Matthew Bourne. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. FSN; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT
