What's on TV Wednesday: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on FX

SERIES
The Goldbergs Since she left college, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) has enjoyed watching TV game shows so much that she auditions for “Jeopardy,” her favorite. Troy Gentile also stars in this new episode, with guest stars Shayne Topp, Noah Munck and Matt Bush. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire After receiving news about Andre’s (Trai Byers) health, the family does everything in their power to support him while continuing the tour. Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard and Bryshere Y. Gray also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature In a new episode of the documentary series, host David Attenborough explores “The Egg: Life’s Perfect Invention.” 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Schooled Lainey and C.B. (AJ Michalka, Brett Dier) encourage a rebellious student radio club until a rogue DJ starts spreading rumors about them in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) faces a new hurdle in her life, which proves to be harder than she and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) expected in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW
Modern Family The plan for Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland and Reid Ewing) to quietly elope before the babies are born doesn't go smoothly. 9 p.m. ABC
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates opens a new season in Germany, where he launches a search for a fabled Nazi fortune looted from Jewish families and hidden using a code, said to have been created by Hitler’s private secretary, that’s embedded in a piece of sheet music. 9 p.m. Discovery
In Search of Monsters This new episode explores a new theory about the mythical creature living in the depths of Scotland’s Loch Ness. 9 p.m. Travel
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) and his team are deployed to what is expected to be a routine training exercise for their Filipino counterparts when a surprise bomb attack in Manila puts them in danger. Tamala Jones, Ellyn Jameson and Lochlyn Munro guest star. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Whiskey Cavalier Will, Frankie and Susan (Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan and Ana Ortiz) are joined by Will’s new girlfriend (Ophelia Lovibond) on a mission to Spain, where they must retrieve plutonium that has fallen into the wrong hands. 10 p.m. ABC
What We Do in the Shadows The fragile truce between the vampires and Staten Island's werewolves is tested. Arj Barker, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén and Natasia Demetriou star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Brockmire Brockmire (Hank Azaria) struggles to accept that Jule’s (Amanda Peet) new boyfriend is his friend. 10 p.m. IFC
Schitt’s Creek It’s opening night for Moira’s (Catherine O’Hara) local production of the musical “Cabaret,” but the panic-stricken leading lady (Emily Hampshire) is nowhere to be found. Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Noah Reid and Annie Murphy also star in the season finale of the offbeat comedy. 10 p.m. POP
Mummies Unwrapped Mummy expert Ramy Romany investigates a mysterious underwater grave believed to be guarded by a Mayan serpent deity in the premiere of this new series. 10:13 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
Jay Inslee: CNN Presidential Town Hall Presidential hopeful Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee takes questions at a town hall in Washington, D.C.; Wolf Blitzer hosts. 7 p.m. CNN
Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet This new special offers insight from the scientists and politicians who encouraged Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher to take action to fix the hole in the ozone layer. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey; Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Barry Williams; Maureen McCormick; Eve Plumb; Christopher Knight; Susan Olsen; Greg Behrendt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Milla Jovovich (“Hellboy”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Noelle Reid (“Married to Medicine”); Nigel Lythgoe; Erika Jayne (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hank Azaria (“Brockmire”); Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); DIY expert Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Patricia King; Jennifer Peace; Justin Hartley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Milla Jovovich (“Hellboy”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Lily Collins; author Dr. Ian Smith. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”); Ukee Washington. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman who drinks and has a violent relationship says her mother brainwashes her kids against her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Store-bought iced tea; Hoda Kotb; making chain-restaurant appetizers at home. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Oprah Winfrey. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sean Penn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Lily Collins; Terry Gilliam; Beast Coast. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Ruth Wilson; Ilhan Omar. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jeremy Renner; Camila Mendes; Alice Merton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sam Rockwell; Jodie Comer; Kiana Ledé performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Stephen Root; Cavetown performs; Emmy Raver-Lampman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angles host the Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers host the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
