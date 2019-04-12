What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins’ on Showtime

The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins Filmmaker Mitchell Hooper’s new sports documentary provides an in-depth profile of NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins as he tries to recover from an injury that has proved career-ending for others in his sport. Interviews with Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are featured, and the film includes commentary from former coaches. 8 p.m. Showtime