What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins’ on Showtime

Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta The premiere of CNN’s new health series goes to Japan to see how inhabitants of Tokyo deal with work-induced stress, and to learn why people in Okinawa live such long lives. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN. A second new episode visits India. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Riviera In the face of tragedy, Georgina (Julia Stiles) resolves to free her family from danger and faces her opponents head-on. 7 p.m. Ovation
Ransom A Russian prima ballerina and her rival are both kidnapped in this new episode. Luke Roberts, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor star. 8 p.m. CBS
Saturday Night Live Emma Stone (“The Favourite”) hosts and South Korea’s BTS performs. 8:29 and 11:20 p.m. NBC
Nate & Jeremiah by Design Interior design couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent return for their third season of helping desperate homeowners turn around renovation disasters. 9 p.m. TLC
2019 L.A. Times Festival of Books “BookTV” provides coverage of the annual event at USC. 10:30 a.m. CSPAN2
The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins Filmmaker Mitchell Hooper’s new sports documentary provides an in-depth profile of NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins as he tries to recover from an injury that has proved career-ending for others in his sport. Interviews with Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are featured, and the film includes commentary from former coaches. 8 p.m. Showtime
Bottled With Love After being stood up on a date, a woman (Bethany Joy Lenz) writes her feelings in a letter that she puts in a bottle and throws into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman (Andrew Walker) discovers the message and reaches out in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Crazy Rich Asians Jon M. Chu’s 2018 romantic comedy stars Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”) as an NYU economics professor who is stunned to learn her current boyfriend (Henry Golding) is part of one of the richest families in Singapore. Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Mueller Report; immigration: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Immigration; Venezuela: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). 2020 election; Mueller report: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). Panel: Andrew Gillum; Scott Jennings; Jen Psaki; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Quitting a job; Kris Jenner; CBD oil; vacation cruises; the pizza business; safe cracking. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Hillary Rodham Clinton. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Trump. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Brad Parscale, 2020 Campaign Manager for President Trump. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Trump. Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). Panel: David Brooks, the New York Times; Kasie Hunt; Danielle Pletka; Eugene Robinson, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Shake-ups in the Department of Homeland Security; immigration: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Arrest and potential extradition of Julian Assange: Assange’s Attorney Jennifer Robinson. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Chris Christie; Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago); Stefanie Brown James; Alice Stewart. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Robert F. Kennedy most famous speeches: Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. Panel: Richard Lowry, National Review; Anna Palmer; Kristen Soltis Anderson, the Washington Examiner; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter The impact of the Julian Assange on press freedom: Ryan Grim, the Intercept; Bradley Moss. Right-wing media vs. Rep. Ilhan Omar: Waleed Shahid, Justice Democrats; Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post. 2020 Democratic candidate media strategies: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Karen Finney. Rep. Devin Nunes files lawsuit against McClatchy newspaper: Craig Forman, CEO McClatchy Co. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Kristina Partsinevelos; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Mara Liasson; Katherine (Kat) Timpf; Ramin Setoodeh, Variety; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Nancy Pelosi; behind the scenes with the actors and producers of “Game of Thrones.” (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. FS1; the New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers, 6 p.m. SNLA
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Orlando Magic visit the Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:15 p.m. ABC; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Golf: 2019 Masters Tournament Third Round From Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Noon CBS
MLS Soccer New York City FC at Minnesota United FC, 2 p.m. ESPN2; LA Galaxy hosts Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
