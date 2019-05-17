What's on TV Friday: ‘Brendan Schaub You’d Be Surprised’ on Showtime

SERIES
The Blacklist As the president’s (guest star Benito Martinez) endgame comes into focus, Liz (Megan Boone) and the team work to avert total disaster in the season finale. James Spader also stars, with guest stars Jennifer Ferrin, Deirdre Lovejoy and Coy Stewart. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon’s (Pamela Sue Martin) pursuit of a game-changing deal for Femperial is complicated by Blake (John Forsythe) asking her to mentor Adam (Gordon Thomson) in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Linda Evans also stars. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While Fitz and Enoch (Joel Stoffer, Iain De Caestecker) struggle in space, Sarge (Clark Gregg) and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The premiere of this half-hour documentary series reveals why a raccoon would scale a 25-story skyscraper, why one mother duck would have a flock of 76 ducklings and why a bird would feed a school of fish. A second new episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet
Live From Lincoln Center Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford performs in the Appel Room in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men The second new episode of the four-part documentary series recalls when the hip-hop group’s underground rap single became a hit. 9 p.m. Showtime
Hawaii Five-0 In the season finale, the team pursues an escaped criminal (guest star Joey Lawrence) and must apprehend him before he has the chance to sell dangerous cyber weapons. Alex O’Loughlin stars, with guest star Jimmy Buffett. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Meghan and Harry Plus One Gayle King anchors this new special marking the first anniversary of the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the arrival of their first baby — the first British American child to be part of the line of succession to the British throne. 8 p.m. CBS
No Exit! Jane Pauley and several of her team (including Lee Cowan, Mo Rocca, Tracy Smith and Margaret Teichner) explore how Americans are struggling to cope with commutes that seem to grow harder every day in this new one-hour special. 9 p.m. CBS
Brendan Schaub You’d Be Surprised Former professional mixed martial artist Brendan Schaub says the title of his first one-hour stand-up comedy special is a callback to a question sports commentator Joe Rogan, asked about a career transition to comedy. 10 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
All About Eve Bette Davis stars as Margo Channing, an aging Broadway star who is cagily upstaged by a seemingly wide-eyed fan (Anne Baxter) who becomes her protégé in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1950 classic. George Sanders, Celeste Holm, Thelma Ritter and Marilyn Monroe also star. 6:30 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Scott Pelley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cryotherapy; a wine taste test; healthful frozen foods. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Whoopi Goldberg; a performance by the cast of “Tootsie.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear the Walking Dead”); author Charreah Jackson; (“Boss Bride: The Powerful Woman’s Playbook for Love and Success”); Vintage Trouble performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“L.A.’s Finest”); Charles Melton (“The Sun Is Also a Star”); “Hadestown.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”); Ask Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Women with younger men; autistic man’s weight loss; crawling; emotional-support alligator; fruit. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Raleigh Ritchie; Shaggy and Alexander Stewart perform. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Dennis Quaid; Josh Hopkins; DeMarco Morgan; Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bridget Kelly, Alison Sweeney and Diann Valentine. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Craig Ferguson. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Years after 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen vanished, an impostor tells police he’s Timmothy. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Keanu Reeves (“John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum”); OneRepublic performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A panel of specialists has studied the existence of heaven; the possibility of contacting the dead. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Immigration; border security; tensions between the U.S. and Iran; new abortion bans: Amna Nawaz, PBS; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Susan Davis, NPR; Hans Nichols, NBC; Don Dailey, Alabama Public Television. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Fran Lebowitz; Jonathan Metzl; foreign policy expert James Kirchick; George Packer; Neera Tanden. Host Bill Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Mike Murphy; Caroline Heldman; Dan Schnur. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gabrielle Union; record producer DJ Khaled. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Wilde; Scott Pelley. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ryan Seacrest; Celeste Barber; Slipknot performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Kansas City Royals, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
