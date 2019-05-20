What’s on TV Monday: ‘Gentleman Jack’ on HBO

SERIES
Jeopardy! Record-breaking champion James Holzhauer returns after a two-week hiatus, hoping to extend his winning streak and add to his $1.7-million total. Alex Trebek hosts. 7 p.m. ABC
The Voice The final four artists each perform three times: a solo cover, a duet with their coach and the debut of their first original single. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Constantine and Nora (Matt Ryan, Courtney Ford) stumble on the truth of Neron’s plan while they’re on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh). Also, Nate (Nick Zano) has a risky plan to unite magical creatures and humans in a desperate bid to save the world in the season finale. Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Tala Ashe also star. 8 p.m. CW
Beat Shazam The series with a modern twist on the old “Name That Tune” game show returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Fox
The Code When on a case in Syria with Abe and Maya (Luke Mitchell, Anna Wood), Harper (Phillipa Soo) gets caught in a firefight in this new episode of the military legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Chernobyl Lyudmilla Ignatenko (Jessie Buckley), a Pripyat resident, ignores warnings about the contamination of her firefighter husband (Adam Nagaitis). Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård also star. 9 p.m. HBO
The Enemy Within Keaton (Morris Chestnut) and his team try to identify the target before Chigorin (guest star Dale Pavinski) launches a devastating terrorist attack, while Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) persuades Keaton to let her travel to Cuba to foil an attack on a secret CIA detention center in the season finale of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens In the new episode, titled “Wrestle,” four high school wrestlers in Alabama face injustice and challenges on and off the mat as they pursue the state championship. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Fix This murder mystery from former criminal prosecutor Marcia Clark ends its season as the trial relating to the murder of Jessica Meyer reaches a conclusion. Robin Tunney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Scott Cohen and Breckin Meyer star. 10 p.m. ABC
Gentleman Jack When the widowed Rev. Ainsworth (Brendan Patricks) arrives in Halifax and sets his sights on Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), Lister (Suranne Jones) sets out to deal with the clergyman. 10:05 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story Filmmaker Dianne Fukami directed and co-produced this documentary profile of the American political leader who served as a cabinet secretary to both Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican President George W. Bush. Mineta was the first Asian American mayor of a major U.S. city (San Jose) and the first Japanese American from the mainland to be elected to Congress. He also supported former Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank’s drive for same-sex marriage. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 Celine Dion is the featured guest in this latest prime-time edition of the whimsical recurring singalong feature. 10 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Alice Johnson; Martha Stewart; Joe Namath (“All the Way: My Life In Quarters”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jim Schuelke, Twin Home Experts; Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly; Corinne Foxx (“Beat Shazam”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eric Stonestreet (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”); Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Karlie Redd (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A stage-four cancer patient says police searched him for marijuana; high blood pressure; Aquaman. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk Eva Mendes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Karlie Redd (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Bubba Wallace, the first African American driver on NASCAR’s top circuit in nearly 50 years. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”); the Daniels family. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Iced coffee; a cold brew that is a zero-calorie beverage; rapper Fat Joe tells why he lost weight. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jim Gaffigan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Lithgow; Sean Paul and J Balvin perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julianna Margulies; William McRaven; cast of “The Prom.” (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Renée Zellweger; Ben Kingsley; Oliver Tree performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeff Daniels; Logan Browning; Ann Beattie; Sebastian Thomson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rachel Brosnahan; Ex Hex performs; Tracy Spiridakos. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
