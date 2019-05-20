What’s on TV Monday: ‘Gentleman Jack’ on HBO

Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story Filmmaker Dianne Fukami directed and co-produced this documentary profile of the American political leader who served as a cabinet secretary to both Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican President George W. Bush. Mineta was the first Asian American mayor of a major U.S. city (San Jose) and the first Japanese American from the mainland to be elected to Congress. He also supported former Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank’s drive for same-sex marriage. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS