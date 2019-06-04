What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Blood & Treasure’ on CBS

The 15:17 to Paris Director-producer Clint Eastwood cast real-life heroes Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos as themselves in this taut 2018 docudrama, which chronicles how the three put their lives in jeopardy to foil a terrorist attack on a train bound from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015. Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon also star. 8 p.m. HBO