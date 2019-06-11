Advertisement

What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Pose’ on FX

By
Jun 10, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Ryan Jamaal Swain, left, Mj Rodriguez and Angel Bismark Curiel in "Pose" on FX. (Macall Polay / FX)

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelorette Surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of Scotland a front-runner gets a one-on-one date with Hannah. Then 10 suitors, all wearing Scottish kilts, compete in the “Bachelorette Highland Games.” 8 p.m. ABC

The Bold Type After her and Jane’s (Katie Stevens) expos succeed, Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) ponders how to make Scarlet (Katie Stevens) an industry leader. Also, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) celebrates the end of her design seminar, while Kat (Aisha Dee) faces problems. 8 p.m. Freeform

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates sets off on an expedition to crack the mystery behind the only unsolved plane hijacking in U.S. history, then investigates the theft of one Hollywood’s most recognizable pieces of movie memorabilia in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel

The 100 Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) learns more about the mysterious Children of Gabriel while Abby (Paige Turco) continues looking for a way to save Kane (Henry Ian Cusick). 9 p.m. CW

Chopped The chefs use ice cream in two savory courses in this new episode. Alex Guarnaschelli, Marcus Samuelsson and Liz Thorpe are judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Animal Kingdom J’s (Finn Cole) frustration with Mia (Sohvi Rodriguez) escalates as Craig (Ben Robson) struggles to pull off Frankie’s (Dichen Lachman) complicated job. Jake Weary, Shawn Hatosy and Ellen Barkin also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Regina Hall joins Team Snoop and Rev. Run joins Team Martha to see who can make the best Father's Day feast. Jessie T. Usher gets to pick the winner. 9 p.m. VH1

Blood & Treasure Lexi (Sofia Pernas) learns from an ally that an Egyptian official has files that could lead her to Farouk (Oded Fehr) in this new episode of the action thriller. Matt Barr also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Songland Songwriters pitch original material to Kelsea Ballerini in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Pose In the season premiere, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) encourages the House of Evangelista to follow its dreams despite putting her own on the back burner; Pray Tell (Billy Porter) joins an activist organization fighting for the rights of HIV-positive people. (N)“Pose.” 10 p.m. FX

Cheerleader Generation The world of competitive cheerleading is the backdrop for this new, unscripted series following two squads and their coaches, Donna Martin of Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., and her daughter, Ole Miss head coach Ryan O’Connor. In the premiere, both hold tryouts at their schools. 10 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Ice on Fire Leonardo DiCaprio brings his passion for environmental issues to his role as a producer and narrator of this new documentary from filmmaker Leila Conners, which focuses on the cutting-edge research behind today’s climate science. The film also reveals innovations that might reduce carbon levels in the atmosphere and reduce global warming. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Louise Aronson; Tan France. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sutton Foster; Shailene Woodley; Elaine Welteroth. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cory Chapman; Gretchen Connelie, Tommy Bahama; Blair Underwood (“When They See Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Samuel L. Jackson (“Shaft”); MMA fighter Juan Archuleta; cup-stacking 11-year-old twins. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Tim McGraw and Jon Meacham; author Elaine Welteroth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Amanda Seales; author Chris Perondi. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Bradley Whitford; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); Dr. Dean Ornish (“UnDo It!”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

RuPaul Paula Abdul; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris; Miss USA Cheslie Kryst; Miss America Nia Franklin. 8 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Seth Green. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Selena Gomez; Elaine Welteroth; Goldlink; Maleek Berry. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tim McGraw; Jon Meacham; Tessa Thompson; Jessie Reyez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mindy Kaling; Adam Scott. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; Julio Torres; Ana Fabrega; Fred Armisen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup New Zealand versus Netherlands, 6 a.m. FS1; Chile versus Sweden, 9 a.m. FS1; United States versus Thailand, noon Fox

Baseball The New York Mets visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Dodgers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; SportsNet LA

