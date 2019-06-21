Advertisement

What’s on TV Friday: ‘Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

By
Jun 20, 2019 | 8:00 PM
What’s on TV Friday: ‘Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC
Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain de Caestecker in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth / ABC)

SERIES

Whistleblower This new episode documents allegations of workers compensation fraud on a massive scale in California, where some doctors reportedly were receiving substantial kickbacks to steer patients into undergoing spinal fusion surgeries at their chosen hospitals. Alex Ferrer is host. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Masters of Illusion Dan Sperry, Murray SawChuck, Joel Meyers, George Iglesias, Billy Kidd and Greg Frewin are tonight’s magicians. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fitz and Simmons (Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge) have battled through space, time and alternate realities to find each other, and now all that can keep them apart are their own personal demons. 8 p.m. ABC

The Big Stage Acts in this new episode of the variety-talent series include 34th and Phunk; Junru Wang’s pedestal balancing act; Blake Lewis vocal illusions; juggler Ron Pearson; Lina Liu’s spinning parasol act and aerial violinist Janice Martin. 9 p.m. CW

American Masters David Hyde Pierce narrates “Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices,” an appreciative but candid profile of one of America’s most revered choral music conductors. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives A new episode devoted to “Standout Seafood” takes host Guy Fieri to Vancouver, Canada, for bouillabaisse and salmon fish and chips; Kauai, Hawaii, for prime poke and ahi; and a raw bar in Chico that serves Asian delights via a Thai steamer and has a unique spin on a Korean classic. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ghosts of Morgan City After noticing what seems to be a rise in eerie incidents around Morgan City, La., Police Chief James “Bo” Blair hires local investigator Jereme Leonard, former FBI agent Ben Hansen and psychic medium Sarah Lemos to team up to find answers. The first target in the premiere of this unscripted paranormal series a weird lake mist that seems to have a mind of its own. 9 p.m. Travel

Jett Jett (Carla Gugino) masterminds a heist at the site of a high-end poker game in this new episode of the caper series. 10 p.m. Cinemax

MotherFatherSon Richard Gere returns to TV for this new limited series, starring as a self-made American tycoon whose global media empire thrusts him into the world of British politics and power. Billy Howle, Helen McCrory and Sarah Lancashire also star. 10 p.m. Starz

Haunted Towns The team investigates Louisiana’s Manchac Swamp in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel

Savage Builds Adam Savage and a NASA engineer team up to build a rocket-propelled experimental super-weapon that could have changed the course of World War II. 10:02 p.m. Discovery

Los Espookys A mysterious woman (guest star Tatiana Molina) hires the company to help frighten five people competing to stay the longest in a “haunted” house to win a millionaire’s fortune in this new episode. With Fred Armisen. 11 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Maze Runner: The Death Cure The final installment of this movie trilogy set in a dystopian future ravaged by a killer virus follows Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and his fellow “Gladers” as they try to rescue other survivors whose immunity to the lethal bug has turned them into lab animals. Thomas Brodie-Sangster also stars. 7:35 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Chainsmokers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bastille performs; Keanu Reeves. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Fred Savage (“What Just Happened”); movie critic Grae Drake; Gary Hoey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracy Morgan; Drew Barrymore. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author George Will; Ayesha Curry (“Family Food Fight”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Howie Mandel. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Tim Allen (“Toy Story 4”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 4”); Milo Ventimiglia (“Red Nose Day”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

RuPaul Ciara; Melissa Radke (“The Radkes”). (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Tensions between the U.S. and Iran; 2020 presidential election: Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Jake Sherman, Politico; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Historian Allan Lichtman; Debra Soh; Thom Hartmann; Liz Mair; Dan Savage. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park); Tim Conway Jr., KFI; Elisha Kraus, DailyWire; Brian Tyler Cohen. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actress Naomi Watts; the Raconteurs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Seattle Storm, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 16 - 22, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement