What’s on TV Friday: ‘Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

SERIES
Whistleblower This new episode documents allegations of workers compensation fraud on a massive scale in California, where some doctors reportedly were receiving substantial kickbacks to steer patients into undergoing spinal fusion surgeries at their chosen hospitals. Alex Ferrer is host. 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Dan Sperry, Murray SawChuck, Joel Meyers, George Iglesias, Billy Kidd and Greg Frewin are tonight’s magicians. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fitz and Simmons (Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge) have battled through space, time and alternate realities to find each other, and now all that can keep them apart are their own personal demons. 8 p.m. ABC
The Big Stage Acts in this new episode of the variety-talent series include 34th and Phunk; Junru Wang’s pedestal balancing act; Blake Lewis vocal illusions; juggler Ron Pearson; Lina Liu’s spinning parasol act and aerial violinist Janice Martin. 9 p.m. CW
American Masters David Hyde Pierce narrates “Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices,” an appreciative but candid profile of one of America’s most revered choral music conductors. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives A new episode devoted to “Standout Seafood” takes host Guy Fieri to Vancouver, Canada, for bouillabaisse and salmon fish and chips; Kauai, Hawaii, for prime poke and ahi; and a raw bar in Chico that serves Asian delights via a Thai steamer and has a unique spin on a Korean classic. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ghosts of Morgan City After noticing what seems to be a rise in eerie incidents around Morgan City, La., Police Chief James “Bo” Blair hires local investigator Jereme Leonard, former FBI agent Ben Hansen and psychic medium Sarah Lemos to team up to find answers. The first target in the premiere of this unscripted paranormal series a weird lake mist that seems to have a mind of its own. 9 p.m. Travel
Jett Jett (Carla Gugino) masterminds a heist at the site of a high-end poker game in this new episode of the caper series. 10 p.m. Cinemax
MotherFatherSon Richard Gere returns to TV for this new limited series, starring as a self-made American tycoon whose global media empire thrusts him into the world of British politics and power. Billy Howle, Helen McCrory and Sarah Lancashire also star. 10 p.m. Starz
Haunted Towns The team investigates Louisiana’s Manchac Swamp in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel
Savage Builds Adam Savage and a NASA engineer team up to build a rocket-propelled experimental super-weapon that could have changed the course of World War II. 10:02 p.m. Discovery
Los Espookys A mysterious woman (guest star Tatiana Molina) hires the company to help frighten five people competing to stay the longest in a “haunted” house to win a millionaire’s fortune in this new episode. With Fred Armisen. 11 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Maze Runner: The Death Cure The final installment of this movie trilogy set in a dystopian future ravaged by a killer virus follows Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and his fellow “Gladers” as they try to rescue other survivors whose immunity to the lethal bug has turned them into lab animals. Thomas Brodie-Sangster also stars. 7:35 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Chainsmokers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bastille performs; Keanu Reeves. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Fred Savage (“What Just Happened”); movie critic Grae Drake; Gary Hoey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracy Morgan; Drew Barrymore. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author George Will; Ayesha Curry (“Family Food Fight”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Howie Mandel. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Tim Allen (“Toy Story 4”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 4”); Milo Ventimiglia (“Red Nose Day”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Ciara; Melissa Radke (“The Radkes”). (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Tensions between the U.S. and Iran; 2020 presidential election: Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Jake Sherman, Politico; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Historian Allan Lichtman; Debra Soh; Thom Hartmann; Liz Mair; Dan Savage. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park); Tim Conway Jr., KFI; Elisha Kraus, DailyWire; Brian Tyler Cohen. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actress Naomi Watts; the Raconteurs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Seattle Storm, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
