What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘The Son’ and more

SERIES
Lego City Adventures The animated kids series based on the popular franchise premieres. 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode tries avocado tostada and grilled mushrooms with salsa verde at a Hollywood rooftop restaurant and bar then joins KTLA’s Lynette Romero at her family’s beachfront taco spot. 8 p.m. CW
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet In this new episode, Dr. Jeff offers hope to an owner whose dog is diagnosed with cancer. Meanwhile, the team cares for a litter of kittens that has been abandoned, and Dr. Amy solves the mystery of what’s behind a cat’s painful injury. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
All That Daddy Yankee performs in this new episode of the sketch comedy series for kids. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Son In 1852, Young Eli’s (Jacob Lofland) tribe encounters soldiers who make an unexpected offer. In 1916, Pete (Henry Garrett) makes a decision that could tear the family apart. Pierce Brosnan also stars in this new episode of the modern western. 9 p.m. AMC
Dodo Heroes Seven-year-old social media sensation Roman McConn and his mom, have one month to find homes for over 100 shelter dogs. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
Dog Day Afternoon A bank robbery becomes a media circus for a desperate New Yorker (Al Pacino) after he and his partner (John Cazale) take hostages in director Sidney Lumet’s 1975 drama based on a true story. Chris Sarandon and Charles Durning also star. 5 p.m. TCM
The Old Man & the Gun Robert Redford stars as a career criminal and prison escape artist in writer-director David Lowery’s 2018 dramedy that is loosely based on a 2003 New Yorker article. Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover and Tom Waits also star. 8 p.m. HBO
To Have and to Hold When a woman’s former high school crush — now handsome and wealthy — asks her to marry him, she is so stunned and happy she doesn’t hesitate. But their relationship is plagued by his indiscretions. Erika Christensen, Antonio Cupo and Andy Favreau star in this new TV drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Last Bridesmaid Rachel Boston stars in this 2019 romance as a woman who seems to be destined to play bridesmaid but never the bride, until her cousin’s wedding, when she clicks with both the handsome videographer and the charming best man. Paul Campbell also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Panel: Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Bakari Sellers; Amanda Carpenter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Travel to Mars; Garry Trudeau; Sherry Lansing. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Iran: Ilan Goldenberg. U.S. and Iran tensions: Peter Beinart, the Atlantic; Reuel Marc Garecht. Campaign for the next British prime minister; Brexit: Rory Stewart. North Korea and China: Rana Mitter. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Vice President Mike Pence. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.). Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Panel: Ed O'Keefe; Salena Zito, Washington Examiner; Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press President Donald Trump. Panel: Peter Baker; Lanhee Chen; Peggy Noonan; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas); Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy (Ret.). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Sara Fagen; Arshad Hasan; Ayesha Rascoe. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). The U.S. Army Old Guard’s Presidential Salute Battery. Panel: Karl Rove; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Howard Kurtz; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A foundation to honor fallen journalists: David Dreier, Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation. The push for war with Iran: Shani Hilton, Los Angeles Times; Ana Kasparian, (“The Young Turks”); Ron Brownstein, the Atlantic. Facebook monitoring content: Former Facebook moderator Shawn Speagle; Casey Newton, the Verge. Coverage of the president: Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News. The first moon landing mission: Michael Collins, Apollo 11 command module pilot. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Kristina Partsinevelos; Philippe Reines; Sean Spicer; Katherine (Kat) Timpf; Francesca Chambers, DailyMail.com; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A lawsuit filed by children against the federal government; Paul McCartney. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
60 Minutes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); scandals involving top Maltese officials. (N) 8 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16: Germany versus Nigeria, 8:30 a.m. FS1; Norway versus Australia, noon Fox
Baseball The Angels visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies, 4 p.m. Fox
MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visits the FC Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet
