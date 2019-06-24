What’s on TV Monday: ‘Grand Hotel’ on ABC

The Hills: New Beginnings Don’t look for Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavallari, but fans of the 2006-10 unscripted series “The Hills” will recognize some familiar faces in this new sequel, including those of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, now married with a son; Stephanie Pratt, Spencer’s sister; and Audrina Patridge, now a single mom since divorcing motorcyclist Corey Bohan. Among the newcomers is Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”). 10 p.m. MTV