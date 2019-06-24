What’s on TV Monday: ‘Grand Hotel’ on ABC

SERIES
The Bachelorette Hannah takes a one-on-one date bungee jumping and two rivals face off in a wrist wrestling competition in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
America’s National Parks The new episode “Grand Canyon: Land of Extremes” visits the Arizona natural wonder. 8 p.m. National Geographic
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Jeff Davis and singer-songwriter Tinashe are guests in this new episode of the improv sketch show. 9 p.m. CW
So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox
Years and Years Emma Thompson heads the ensemble cast of this bleak six-part British drama from Russell T. Davies (“Doctor Who”), which follows a prominent family years into the future. In the premiere, a member of Parliament (Thompson) ignites a controversy with comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid also star. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
POV The documentary “The Gospel of Eureka” examines the differences between religion and belief through drag shows, passion plays, political action and partnership in a small Arkansas town. 10 p.m. KOCE
Legion David (Dan Stevens) builds a following as this quirky time-traveling drama returns for a new season. Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin and Amber Midthunder also star. 10 p.m. FX
Grand Hotel Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) tries to save the hotel after El Rey’s (Jencarlos Canela) performance goes out of control in this new episode of the opulent drama. Denyse Tontz, Demián Bichir, Lincoln Younes, Anne Winters and Bryan Craig also star. 10 p.m. ABC
The Hills: New Beginnings Don’t look for Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavallari, but fans of the 2006-10 unscripted series “The Hills” will recognize some familiar faces in this new sequel, including those of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, now married with a son; Stephanie Pratt, Spencer’s sister; and Audrina Patridge, now a single mom since divorcing motorcyclist Corey Bohan. Among the newcomers is Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”). 10 p.m. MTV
Final Space Gary (Olan Rogers) is rescued from the wreckage of space, then must earn his freedom by winning the deadliest race in the galaxy as this animated science fiction comedy returns for a new season. 11:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Podcaster Kim Goldman (“Confronting OJ Simpson”); Attorney Sara Azari; author Sheri Salata (“The Beautiful No: And Other Tales of Trial, Transcendence, and Transformation”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“Beats”); record producer Timbaland; Melissa Etheridge performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk Chelsea Handler; Melissa Claire Egan, Mark Grossman and Michelle Stafford. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights featuring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, former first lady Michelle Obama, Zac Efron and Lady Gaga. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The different fizzy waters on the market; extreme ear wax, cotton swabs and brain infections. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
RuPaul Adam Lambert. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Aimee Allison, She the People. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Bashir Salahuddin; Diallo Riddle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Holland; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Olivia Munn; Ramy Youssef; Matt Maeson; Jon Wurster. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16: Spain versus United States, 9 a.m. FS1; Sweden versus Canada, noon FS1
2019 College World Series Finals: Game 1 Vanderbilt versus Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. ESPN
