What's on TV Monday: ‘Grand Hotel’ on ABC

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior In the final city qualifying round, in Cincinnati, competitors include Jesse Labreck, Grant McCartney, Ethan Swanson, Michelle Warnky, Mike Bernardo and 98 Degrees band member Drew Lachey. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Anna DeGuzman, Raffaele Scircoli, Allen Abbott and Axel Hecklau are the aspiring magicians who do their best to stump veteran illusionists Penn & Teller in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette Hannah visits the hometowns of the final four bachelors and meets their families. 8 p.m. ABC
The Code Abe and Harper (Luke Mitchell, Phillipa Soo) anticipate a quick turnaround on what seems to be an open-and-shut case involving a Marine accused of helping a terrorist escape from Guantanamo Bay, until they’re denied access to key pieces of evidence. Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh and Raffi Barsoumian also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Elizabeth Gillies (“Dynasty”) and Charles Esten are guests in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
So You Think You Can Dance Los Angeles auditions come to a close in this new episode. Cat Deely hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience: Chasing the Moon Airing nightly through Wednesday, Robert Stone’s new six-hour documentary series “Chasing the Moon” revisits the race to the moon as a fascinating melange of scientific innovation and public-relations smarts, visionary impulses and personal drama. Tonight’s premiere, “A Place Beyond the Sky,” opens in 1957 and chronicles efforts by the United States to catch up to an early start by the Soviet Union, especially after John F. Kennedy became president in 1961. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Years and Years Stephen and Celeste (Rory Kinnear, T'Nia Miller) try to rebuild their shattered lives. Also, Viktor (Maxim Baldry) is forced to flee Kiev in this new episode of cautionary drama set in the near future. Emma Thompson, Ruth Madeley, Jessica Hynes, Jade Alleyne, Lydia West and Russell Tovey also star. 9 p.m. HBO
Grand Hotel While Danny and Jason (Lincoln Younes, Chris Warren) continue the investigation into the mystery surrounding Sky’s disappearance, Santiago (Demian Bichir) feels uneasy when one of Gigi’s (Roselyn Sanchez) old friends checks into the hotel in this new episode. Bryan Craig, Denyse Tontz, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Anne Winters also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Divorce Robert (Thomas Haden Church) has pre-wedding jitters as Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker) prepares for a weekend getaway with Henry (James Lesure) in this new episode of the broken-family drama. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Chuck Norris’ Epic Guide to Military Vehicles In this new one-hour special, viewers are taken on a tour of unique specialty vehicles, including the amphibious truck that can transform in a flash over water and a six-wheeled Humvee with more firepower than some tanks. 9 p.m. History
The Armstrong Tapes Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, is profiled in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Lost Corvette In this new special, Chris Mazzilli, owner of Dream Car Restoration and a noted Corvette collector, builds his vision of the 1983 Corvette, the only year Chevrolet did not build a model of this iconic sports car since it first rolled out in 1953. 10 p.m. History
Challenger Disaster: The Final Mission This new special chronicles the Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger catastrophe. 10 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Skincare expert Ivan Pol; Karina Garcia, YouTube. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”); Bernadette Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real A look back at the hosts’ favorite moments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Frozen breakfast foods; bullying caught on tape. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Linda Greenhouse, The New York Times. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sean Hannity reacts to Cory Booker’s veganism. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Bacon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS; 2 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 Home Run Derby From Progressive Field in Cleveland, 5 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2
2019 Wimbledon Championships Women’s Quarterfinals, Tueday, 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2
