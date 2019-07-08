What's on TV Monday: ‘Grand Hotel’ on ABC

American Experience: Chasing the Moon Airing nightly through Wednesday, Robert Stone’s new six-hour documentary series “Chasing the Moon” revisits the race to the moon as a fascinating melange of scientific innovation and public-relations smarts, visionary impulses and personal drama. Tonight’s premiere, “A Place Beyond the Sky,” opens in 1957 and chronicles efforts by the United States to catch up to an early start by the Soviet Union, especially after John F. Kennedy became president in 1961. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS