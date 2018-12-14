Friday's TV highlights: 'Speechless' on ABC

SERIES
VICE In the season finale of the newsmagazine series, Gianna Toboni visits the scorched town of Paradise, Calif. Also, Shane Smith returns to the Korean peninsula to see how Seoul and Pyongyang are reacting to the new detente. 7:30 p.m. HBO
Midnight, Texas In the wake of tragedy, Manfred (François Arnaud) vows revenge, and with Olivia and Lem’s (Arielle Kebbel, Peter Mensah) help, he sets out to find answers about the cursed head in Kai’s office. 8 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) desperately wants to spend Christmas in New York with Nicole (Luna Blaise), but Jessica (Constance Wu) firmly declares he must follow their family’s tradition of spending the holiday together in this new episode. Randall Park, Ian Chen and Forrest Wheeler also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing When Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) returns for a visit, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) helps Mike (Tim Allen) and the family realize the importance of their family’s long-standing holiday traditions. 8 p.m. Fox
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The first challenge in the season premiere is a salute to LGBTQ troops in an All Star-Spangled Variety Show. With guest judge Jenifer Lewis. 8 p.m. VH1
Speechless In the aftermath of an unfortunate Christmas tree fire, Maya (Minnie Driver) tries to smooth things over with a small lie that winds up having massive consequences in this new holiday episode. Micah Fowler, Cedric Yarbrough and Mason Cook also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) begins dating Karl (Ed Begley Jr.), a fellow resident the guys (David Alan Grier, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan) think may or may not be the “Zodiac Killer” in this new episode of the situation comedy set in a retirement home. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs prepare authentic Chinese dishes and chef Shirley Chung is a guest judge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances: k.d. lang — Landmarks Live in Concert This new episode marks the 25th anniversary of the singer’s 1992 album “Ingenue,” which she insists she hadn’t listened to since the initial release, featuring a performance of all 10 tracks in order. From the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. 9 p.m. KOCE
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus Morris Day and The Time, a band supported by Prince, are featured in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
This Week at the Comedy Cellar Comedians from rising stars to established legends perform at New York’s legendary comedy club in the season finale. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
I Love Lucy Christmas Special This year’s edition of the holiday staple features a newly colorized 1952 episode in which Lucy and Ethel (Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance) bet Ricky and Fred (Desi Arnaz, William Frawley) that women had it worse in bygone days. Also, “The Christmas Episode” from 1958, repeated annually, sees the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating a Christmas tree and reflecting on how the arrival of Little Ricky has changed their lives. 8 p.m. CBS
The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Dean Cain and Erik Estrada, along with TV personalities Laura McKenzie and Montel Williams, are hosts for this annual Tinseltown tradition, a parade featuring giant character balloons and celebrity-filled cars making their way down a three-mile parade route on Hollywood Boulevard. Garrett Clayton and Elizabeth Stanton are co-hosts for the event, which includes live musical performances on two stages. “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell serves as grand marshal. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color! Carl Reiner selected two of his favorite episodes to be colorized for this year’s special. First, Rob and Laura (Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore) share their memories of the days leading up to Richie’s (Larry Mathews) birth. Then, their romantic second honeymoon goes sour when Laura’s toe gets stuck in a bathtub spout. 9 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Christmas Around the Corner A venture capitalist from New York (Alexandra Breckenridge) travels to a small town for Christmas, where she finds the town’s bookshop in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store in this new holiday romance. Jamie Spilchuk and Jane Alexander also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch: Loud Krazy Love Co-directors Trey Hill and Scott Mayo spent four years filming this unconventional documentary profiling guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, who co-founded the band Korn but walked away from the group and a $23-million record deal in 2005 to kick his addiction to crystal meth and try to be a better father to his daughter. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Justin Theroux; Today Food with Gail Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Tim Allen; self-improvement speaker Michael McGill; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Dr. Gadget. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kathryn Hahn (“Private Life”); Lucas Hedges (“Ben Is Back”); Michael Bublé performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Leslie Mann; Darlene Love performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Leah Remini; popular toys; Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Fake beauty products that may be hazardous to consumers’ health; how to spot the counterfeits. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Judge Greg Mathis; hosts pick candy canes that prompt them to reveal a holiday-themed truth or dare. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman suffers severe burns; social media fitness dangers; “pawternity” leave; heartburn. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Wendy settles disputes between her co-hosts. noon KCOP
The Talk Leslie Mann; Carrie Ann Inaba is guest co-host. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Lisa Van Allen (“Surviving R. Kelly”). 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Christine Lakin (“The Goldbergs”); interior designer Lauren Makk; romance expert Diann Valentine. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Emma Bunton; Nikki and Brie Bella; cast-iron skillet pizza; monkey bread; cupcakes. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman has a secret to reveal to her mom and friends a month after her fiancé left her at the altar. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver; Brett Young performs; guest host Ellie Kemper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Showdown over border-wall funding leads to a possible government shutdown; President Trump's legal woes, possibility of impeachment; National Enquirer's parent company admits to buying and then burying negative stories about Trump. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Armie Hammer; musician Mark Ronson; comic Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tony Shalhoub; comic Django Gold. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Justin Theroux; Karen Gillan; Gucci Mane performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Busy Philipps; Noah Centineo; illusionist Derren Brown; Morrissey performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Journalist Jake Tapper; comic Bill Burr. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Romany Malco; The Record Company performs; Hannah Marks. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Indiana Pacers play Philadelphia 76ers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder face Denver Nuggets. 4:30 and 7 p.m. ESPN
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Dec. 9 - 15, in PDF format