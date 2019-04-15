‘Game of Thrones’ recap: You know everything, Jon Snow — now what?

For all the discomfort and confusion that may result when Daenerys discovers her partner in dragon-flying (among other things) is actually her nephew, of greater importance may be the break in an already fragile, kingdom-spanning alliance to battle the Night King. Once word gets out that Jon is the rightful heir to the throne and not Daenerys, as the series has long presented, an already unconvinced North seems certain to switch allegiances, including the fiercely scowling Lyanna Mormont and Jon’s sister — er, cousin — Sansa, who flexed some regal side-eye toward Daenerys in the early going as she staked a claim as Winterfell’s reigning Lady of Shade (“I used to think you were the cleverest man alive,” she told Tyrion before cutting short their chilly reunion; clearly, winter is here).