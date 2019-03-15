NBC sets a date for the 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will again take place on the first Sunday of the year: For 2020, that’s Jan. 5.
That’s when the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will put on the 77th Golden Globes, a party-style ceremony that honors its favorites in film and television. The show, considered the official launch to the awards season, will again be broadcast live from coast to coast on NBC and produced by Dick Clark Productions.
A host is expected to be announced at a later time.
“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg co-hosted the ceremony in January. And while 18.6 million viewers tuned into the peacock network to watch “Green Book” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” win top prizes, the telecast dipped slightly in the ratings from the previous year. But it didn’t see the double-digit drop-offs that many other televised award shows have seen in recent years.
Meanwhile, the other major awards shows shows are seeing a slight shift earlier in 2020. The Grammy Awards on CBS will take place Jan. 26, and the Academy Awards on ABC were moved up to Feb. 9.
As usual, the good people of television will be honored months before that at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place Sept. 22 and air on Fox.