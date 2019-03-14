Netflix cancels ‘One Day at a Time,’ prompting immediate calls to save it

Miranda, of “Hamilton” and “Moana” fame, was among those who opposed Fox’s cancellation of “Brooklyn Nine Nine,” then guest starred on the series when it ultimately landed on NBC. He appealed to the peacock network to do something similar for “One Day at a Time” on Thursday, tweeting, “I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes...#saveODAAT ”