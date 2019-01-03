Review: Is Fox's 'The Masked Singer' a good time or a sign of end times?

The Who’s single “Who Are You” was used as the show’s opening music Wednesday. It’s doubtful Pete Townshend envisioned such usage of the track when he wrote it in the late 1970s after a night of drinking with the Sex Pistols. Roger Daltrey might question why anyone would dress like a pineapple before performing a pop song (something to look forward to in a forthcoming episode). But it’s unlikely they’ll ever appear on the show, which was adapted from an Asian TV competition in which famous contestants also checked their dignity at the door.