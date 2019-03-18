Lady Gaga makes surprise appearance at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday night. Asked who designed her black and white dress, the newly minted Oscar winner answered, “Rodarte,” as she swiftly made her way inside the event.
Having capped off last month’s arduous awards season, the singer turned out one more time to support her longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, who was honored as Hair Artist of the Year during a two-hour ceremony.
The event
Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the event drew a who’s who of notable tastemakers. Kate Hudson was singled out with the Fashion Entrepreneur award thanks to the success of her activewear company Fabletics.
Other honorees included Christian Siriano (Fashion Visionary); Adriana Lima (Fashion Icon); Slick Woods (Model of the Year); Monse and Oscar de la Renta’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia (Designers of the Year); and Ilaria Urbinati (Style Curator).
The scene
Aspiras quickly touched up Lady Gaga’s hair before she hit the stage to present his award. “I’ve been through many highs and lows consistently throughout my career, and Freddie [Aspiras] has been there for it all,” she told the audience. “That man — sitting right there — has picked me off the floor and told me I’m strong and can persevere more times than I could ever count.”
Visibly teary-eyed, Aspiras told The Times, “Today is one of the most special days for me. I’m trying to hold it together. This is, like, the 10th time I’ve cried today because I’ve been working on my speech. I have everyone I love here.”
Meanwhile, Hudson mingled with Courtney Love, Sia, Jaime King and Tan France before accepting her award from childhood friend Jennifer Meyer.
“I was getting my hair and makeup done today and I realized that I hadn’t written a speech,” Hudson told the crowd.
“And then I had to pump … and I’m a one-handed pumper,” the new mom continued, “so I was trying to pump and write at the same time and then I had to look up because they were doing my eyes. Then I was like, ‘… it. I can’t write a speech,’ so I’m going to have to speak from the heart,” which she proceeded to do.
The crowd
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley found a friend in Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls before presenting Kim and Garcia’s award.
“We had no idea it was this big, to tell you the truth,” Garcia confessed before the ceremony. “It’s a little overwhelming, but we’re taking it in and are just happy that everybody that we have worked with is here. We’re going to have a good time and celebrate.”
Kim said she and Garcia are currently preparing their next resort collection in addition to prepping for the Met Gala, which is in May. “It’s a lot of work,” Kim said, sharing that she and Garcia were headed home the next morning after a packed weekend.
Victoria’s Secret veteran Lima seemed tickled by the recognition. “After 20 years, I’m thrilled,” said the Oscar de la Renta-clad model whose career began at the age of 12 in Brazil. “I’m not finished yet. ... I’m almost 38 years old and I’m still in the business.”
Although the model hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings late last year after two decades with the lingerie label, she said she hopes to launch her own brand of athletic clothing, swimwear and lingerie.
Fellow model Jasmine Sanders sang Lima’s praises. “She’s such a powerful force in the industry,” she said, wearing a form-fitting red dress by PrettyLittleThing. “Every woman looks up to her. I look up to her. I’m excited to be able to call her a friend.”
Others guests at the Maybelline New York- and Moroccanoil-sponsored affair included August Getty, Chanel Iman, Juliette Lewis, Busy Philipps, Janet Mock, Alicia Silverstone, Maye Musk, Tracy Anderson, Katherine McNamara and Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais.
The quote
James Marsden attended in support of Urbinati, his longtime stylist. “I’m here tonight because two of Ilaria’s other clients — some guy named Rami [Malek] and a guy named Bradley [Cooper] — have evidently hit their award show quota for the season,” he quipped, “so you get me.”