Olivia Wilde, Storm Reid and more toast Face of the Future honoree Elizabeth Debicki

List is also hard at work. The former Disney star recently completed the CW pilot “Glamorous” with Brooke Shields. The project was directed by Eva Longoria and centers around a gender nonconforming high school graduate who lands an internship at a cosmetics company. About the pilot, List said, “[The show’s creators] were like, ‘If we would have had this show when we were kids, you have no idea how much less alone we would have felt.’ To be able to give that to kids or people and have them be like, ‘We see you and you’re heard and we’re rooting for you,’ feels great.”