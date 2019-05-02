Advertisement

Here’s the best beach fashion for summer 2019

By Zoe Ruffner
May 02, 2019 | 9:00 AM
A high-low mix of beach essentials. (Handout art)

Summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21, but May is the unofficial start of beach season. School is (almost) out, and ocean temperatures from Point Mugu to the South Bay can be counted on to climb above 60 degrees. As surfers ditch their winter wetsuits for lighter coverage, why not consider refreshing your own summer wardrobe with a high-low mix of essentials that seamlessly blend sun and style?

Think: a sarong straight off the Paris runways; all-purpose sandals dreamed up in Echo Park; or a heat-wave-appropriate camisole courtesy of one of New York’s most in-demand designers. The little things matter too, of course. Consider an SPF stick for discreet touch-ups and beach-ready accents that never need be taken off. Here are 11 items that will put you on the fast track to cool.

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne paisley-print sarong.
Paco Rabanne paisley-print sarong. (Mytheresa)

The surprise hit of the spring 2019 season? Wraparound skirts. Designer Julien Dossena’s paisley-print sarong, shown on Paco Rabanne’s runway, will take you from the beach to the street and beyond. $600. Available at mytheresa.com.

Raw Elements

Raw Elements tinted face stick.
Raw Elements tinted face stick. (Thrive Market)

Stash this ultrahydrating, tinted face stick (SPF 30) — made with sunflower oil, cocoa butter, hemp seed oil, mango butter, rosemary oil and vitamin E — in your carryall for easy access. $13.99. Available at thrivemarket.com.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh tank.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh tank. (Bona Drag)

Few things are easier than slipping into a barely there tank. This one, by downtown New York designer and Lower East Side retailer Maryam Nassir Zadeh, is ribbed and comes with a slight sheen. $200. Available at bonadrag.com.

TL-180

TL-180 linen tote.
TL-180 linen tote. (Net-a-Porter)

Pack your essentials in this handwoven raffia and linen tote designed by the French Italian duo behind TL-180, Luisa Orsini and Antonine Peduzzi. $345. Available at net-a-porter.com.

Oliver Peoples X the Row

Oliver Peoples X the Row classic tortoiseshell frames.
Oliver Peoples X the Row classic tortoiseshell frames. (Oliver Peoples)

Oliver Peoples and the Row collaborated on these classic tortoiseshell frames, ending the hunt for the perfect summer shades once and for all. $455. Available at oliverpeoples.com.

Santangelo

Santangelo Tiger Stripe Anklet.
Santangelo Tiger Stripe Anklet. (Santangelo)

New York-based stylist Anna Santangelo is taking the shell jewelry craze to new heights with her Tiger Stripe Anklet, first spotted at Preen’s Spring 2019 show. $130. Contact the designer at santangelo.studio.com.

Roxana Salehoun

Roxana Salehoun bikini.
Roxana Salehoun bikini. (Roxana Salehoun)

Get your groove on in L.A. swimwear designer Roxana Salehoun’s psychedelic patchwork bikini, inspired by vintage beach glamour. Halter top, $146. Side ruffle bottom, $116. Both available at roxanasalehoun.com.

Billabong

Billabong seagrass lifeguard hat.
Billabong seagrass lifeguard hat. (Pacsun)

Achieve maximum face protection with Billabong’s one-size-fits-all seagrass lifeguard hat, complete with wide brim and adjustable draw cord. $22. Available at pacsun.com.

Beatrice Valenzuela

Beatrice Valenzuela Tangerine Monocolor Sandalia.
Beatrice Valenzuela Tangerine Monocolor Sandalia. (Beatrice Valenzuela)

Echo Park’s Beatrice Valenzuela elevates the humble shower shoe with these super-soft leather slides, fit for any summer destination. They come in a rainbow of earthy colors, including tangerine, shown here, lilac, terracotta and aquamarine. $328. Available at beatricevalenzuela.com.

Mayde

Mayde's tasseled Turkish towel.
Mayde's tasseled Turkish towel. (Mayde)

Dry off with Mayde’s tasseled Turkish towel, which can double as a wrap when the wind picks up. $45. Available at maydestore.com.

Nili Lotan

Nili Lotan denim jumpsuit.
Nili Lotan denim jumpsuit. (Goop)

The jumpsuit trend shows no signs of waning, especially in L.A., where comfort is king. Israeli American designer Nili Lotan’s faded denim onesie is lightweight enough to work as a surfside coverup. $725. Available at goop.com.

