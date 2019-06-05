Sun Becomes Her label offers new women’s styles fit for summer

Seven years after launching as an online brand, Los Angeles fashion label Naked Wardrobe waded into the bricks-and-mortar space with its first pop-up shop. The 1,400-square-foot space was “a natural next step for us,” said Naked Wardrobe president Shideh Kaviani, who co-founded the brand with sisters Shida and Shirin. “We’re known for our quality and prices, and it was important for us that consumers could touch and try on the pieces.”