Finalist: Santiago Fernandez

Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Los Angeles Dodgers

UC Hastings College of Law

Santiago Fernandez joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as general counsel on June 1, 1984 and has been promoted many times over the years, leading to his current post as executive vice president and general counsel. During his tenure with the Dodgers, Fernandez has been responsible for overseeing all the team’s legal affairs. His duties have included negotiating and drafting contracts with the team’s broadcasting partners, concessionaires, sponsors, players, and organized labor, licensing the team’s marks and other intellectual property, leasing the stadium for concerts and films, and supervising all litigation. He was actively involved in each of the three sales of the team that have taken place during the past 30 years. Fernandez has worked on matters ranging from the establishment of the Dodgers’ training facility in the Dominican Republic in 1986 to the sale of Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, and the construction of and move to Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers’ spring training facility in Glendale, Arizona.