Master Class: The easiest way to burnt Basque cheesecake

The oven has to be the right temperature. Make sure it’s fully heated (not on convection) before you make the batter. If you have an oven thermometer, use it and adjust your dial to get to and keep it at 450.

Use a food processor for the batter; it can overmix then break if made in a stand mixer.

Use Philadelphia cream cheese; other brands don’t work as well.

Once the cake is in, watch it. (But don’t open the oven until the timer goes off.) If the top starts to turn black all over, that means your oven is too hot; turn the heat down. If the top isn’t browning, turn the heat up. You can open the oven and start checking at 20 minutes.

Shake the pan; the edges should be set and the middle should be really loose and jiggly, like Jell-O when it’s still setting. If it were cake, there’s no way you’d think it’s done.

Don’t overbake it. If you do, you lose the custardy texture. If you underbake it, you won’t be able to cut a clean slice, but it’ll just be creamier. Always err on the side of under.

After you remove the cheesecake from the oven, don’t rest it on top of the stove. That residual heat can cause it to overcook.