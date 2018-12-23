Devastated by Woolsey fire, a farmer and forager begins to rebuild

Between Thursday and Friday afternoon, winds drove the fire down toward Point Dume and the Pacific Ocean with astonishing speed. Clasby and a worker, César Ramírez, had worked into the night Thursday clearing the farm of dead brush to create as much empty space as possible — the less fuel there is for a fire, the less a chance it can spread. They spent portions of Friday morning on the roof of the farmhouse, wetting it down with a garden hose. It did little good. “It was so hot and so dry, I could see that the minute I was putting water on the roof, it was drying out."